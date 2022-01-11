Steve Harvey Reveals Final Message Bob Saget Sent Him

Bob Saget touched the lives of many throughout his illustrious career. Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," Saget's on-screen presence combined with his raunchy stand-up career made him a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world. Since his untimely death on January 9, tributes have flooded social media from fans, co-stars, and friends alike.

Former "Dancing with the Stars" presenter and, like Saget, one-time "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Tom Bergeron tweeted that he was "Devastated," adding, "I'm going to miss you, my friend." Actor Kat Dennings, who played Saget's daughter in 2001's "Raising Dad," also shared her sympathies via Twitter. "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man," she wrote. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family." Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his other TV daughter, DJ, in "Full House," wrote that she has "no words" and added, "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

With all the tributes pouring in for the late Bob Saget, many are recalling the wonderful memories they shared with the star — such as fellow comedian Steve Harvey.