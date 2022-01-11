Steve Harvey Reveals Final Message Bob Saget Sent Him
Bob Saget touched the lives of many throughout his illustrious career. Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House," Saget's on-screen presence combined with his raunchy stand-up career made him a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world. Since his untimely death on January 9, tributes have flooded social media from fans, co-stars, and friends alike.
Former "Dancing with the Stars" presenter and, like Saget, one-time "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Tom Bergeron tweeted that he was "Devastated," adding, "I'm going to miss you, my friend." Actor Kat Dennings, who played Saget's daughter in 2001's "Raising Dad," also shared her sympathies via Twitter. "Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man," she wrote. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family." Candace Cameron-Bure, who played his other TV daughter, DJ, in "Full House," wrote that she has "no words" and added, "Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."
With all the tributes pouring in for the late Bob Saget, many are recalling the wonderful memories they shared with the star — such as fellow comedian Steve Harvey.
Steve Harvey reveals he was to appear on Bob Saget's podcast
For several years, Bob Saget hosted his "Bob Saget's Here For You" podcast and featured a wide-ranging set of guests, from Scott Bakula to Andrew Yang. Saget even had former "Full House" stars on his podcast, including Andrea Barber. Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on the show, opined that "Our bits, your bits with me were the best." His final podcast, which premiered on January 3, featured "The Office" star B.J. Novak.
Saget, however, had planned to have more guests on his podcast prior to his death, including Steve Harvey. The "Family Feud" host, 64, revealed that in his final correspondence with Saget, the "Full House" actor contacted Harvey's team for a future appearance on his podcast. "My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man," Harvey revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," adding that Saget "really respected the moral stances that I take."
"He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me," Harvey continued, noting that "it was a little hard" and called Saget a "great dude." Harvey also revealed that "The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was," joking, "When we would see each other off stage, we would just cuss each other out."