Steve Harvey Gets Himself Into Some Trouble With ABC

Steve Harvey has found himself in hot water — though he's no stranger to controversy.

Who could ever forget the Miss Universe debacle from 2015? A disaster for the ages, the incident occurred when Harvey incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner, when it was in fact Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who had won. The "Family Feud" host was then forced to hit the stage and issue an awkward apology, prompting an impassioned response from audience members.

The controversy drew such a heated response that a Colombian law firm even threatened to sue, stating that, "The crown is an acquired right that cannot be taken away from us," per the Miami Herald (via Good Housekeeping). In 2020, Gutierrez opened up to E! News and noted her heartbreak. "In the beginning, I was devastated," she told the outlet. "It was my dream since I was a little girl. Imagine having your biggest dream come true, and then somebody just takes it away from you."

Despite the mess, Gutierrez doesn't hold it against Harvey. "I love him, and it wasn't his fault," she said, adding, "It was just an accident or destiny, whatever you want to call it. It wasn't ever about him. People think that I hated him... I never hated him." And though Miss Colombia doesn't hate Steve Harvey, the game show host is currently drawing the ire of another prospect more than half a decade later.