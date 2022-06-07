Lori Harvey Makes It Very Clear She Wants Nothing To Do With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey is making it pretty darn clear that it's over with Michael B. Jordan. The now former couple shocked the world on June 4 when People revealed that they'd gone their separate ways around a year and a half after they started dating. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," a source told the outlet, also claiming that the "Black Panther" actor and the popular influencer "had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Another People source shed a little more light on what really happened between these two shortly after, claiming that Harvey (who's the stepdaughter of TV personality Steve Harvey) just wasn't ready to settle down. "She is very focused on her career," the insider said of Lori, adding, "She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on." Notably, the two had a 10-year age gap between them, which could potentially have contributed to the breakup, as the source noted they realized they want different things right now.

Lori and Jordan are yet to explicitly speak out about the breakup, though the former just made some moves on social media that pretty much tell us everything we need to know about what's really going on.