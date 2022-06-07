Lori Harvey Makes It Very Clear She Wants Nothing To Do With Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey is making it pretty darn clear that it's over with Michael B. Jordan. The now former couple shocked the world on June 4 when People revealed that they'd gone their separate ways around a year and a half after they started dating. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other," a source told the outlet, also claiming that the "Black Panther" actor and the popular influencer "had great times together and brought out the best in each other."
Another People source shed a little more light on what really happened between these two shortly after, claiming that Harvey (who's the stepdaughter of TV personality Steve Harvey) just wasn't ready to settle down. "She is very focused on her career," the insider said of Lori, adding, "She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on." Notably, the two had a 10-year age gap between them, which could potentially have contributed to the breakup, as the source noted they realized they want different things right now.
Lori and Jordan are yet to explicitly speak out about the breakup, though the former just made some moves on social media that pretty much tell us everything we need to know about what's really going on.
Lori Harvey wiped Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram
Lori Harvey has undergone the post-breakup social media sweep. Yep, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lori had removed all trace of Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram account after news of their split went public, with People confirming she'd hit delete on all the pictures on her page that featured her now former man. Ouch. As for Jordan, as of June 7, he still had uploads featuring Lori on his Instagram account, including a stunning shot from February which he captioned, "I love her."
Social media users even began to speculate one could have blocked the other on the platform, as they noticed Lori was no longer tagged in Michael's posts and neither's likes were showing up on each other's profiles. Double ouch.
But while we're still waiting for Lori or Jordan to comment, Lori's dad has spoken out. Steve Harvey addressed the split on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" on June 6 where he revealed he's on Team Lori, saying, "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her." He then suggested nothing too dramatic happened, noting, "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends... As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do." As for his thoughts on Jordan? Steve said, "He's still a cool guy... from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time."
Lori Harvey's other social media activity
Naturally, social media had plenty to say about Lori Harvey's decision to scrub her social media of her ex — and plenty shared their two cents about what that meant for Michael B. Jordan. "Lori Harvey has removed every single picture of Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram page since the news broke. Yeah... she's DONE done," one person tweeted, while another speculated on the social media site, "Lori recently deleted all traces of Mike from her Instagram page... so, yeah. This appears to be the end of the story."
But it doesn't seem like the two are letting their split get them down too much, as both were clearly having fun over the weekend that followed the breakup heard around the world. Steve Harvey's stepdaughter returned to Instagram on June 5 to share stunning photos to her her Instagram Story which showed her rocking a white crop top and animal print skirt while attending a baby shower (via E! News). As for Jordan? That same day, he stepped out for the first time since the news went public and was photographed taking in a San Francisco basketball game, per Daily Mail.
All seemed well between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pre-split
One of the reasons Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's split has gained so much attention is because the two seemed so happy together before the news of their breakup went viral. They even happily made their red carpet debut when they stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in late March (via Entertainment Tonight), and appeared more than happy to document their date night on social media. The two shared a super glamorous video on Instagram as they posed in an empty bar alongside two snaps, with Jordan's version still being available on his page as of June 7. "Finally a Night out," he captioned it, tagging his now former love (though the link through to her page has since been removed). The video no longer appears on the page of Steve Harvey's gorgeous daughter, though she originally captioned her version "MINE."
Jordan was also fairly vocal about how happy he was with the skincare entrepreneur. Though he's famous for keeping his personal life a little more private, he just couldn't help but gush about his now former girlfriend and explained to People why he didn't want to keep their romance under wraps. "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said in April 2021, before now bittersweetly adding, "I am extremely happy."