Bethenny Frankel Discloses The RHONJ Star She Considered Doing A Podcast With

Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel is carving out quite the space for herself in the podcast world. She launched "Just B" in 2020, and now she's revisiting the Bravo reality show that helped her find her fanbase in the first place with her new iHeartRadio re-watch series "ReWives."

Frankel's fiance, Paul Bernon, deserves some credit for her latest business endeavor. Frankel recalled to People, "He said, 'You're the Tom Brady of Housewives, so you should be breaking down the game." On her Instagram Story, Frankel further explained why she's decided to dedicate so much time to discussing a job she walked away from. "This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience," she shared, (via Just Jared). She pointed out that she didn't get to choose her "RHONY" castmates or where episodes were filmed, and she hinted that she wasn't always happy with the final results of the crew's editing. So as she re-watches the show, she can provide missing context for scenes and spill some piping hot tea that will likely stir up plenty of drama with her fellow "Real Housewives" alums.

In fact, Luann de Lesseps has already expressed her distaste for "ReWives." On "Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino," she said of Frankel, "A disgruntled housewife doing a 'Housewives' podcast, I don't think anybody wants to listen to." We're guessing de Lesseps won't get added to Frankel's list of options if she ever revisits her original plan to work with a co-host.