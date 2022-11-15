Tom Brady Seemingly Reacts To Gisele Bündchen's Rumored Romance With Bold Social Media Change
After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen called it quits after a fight about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to come out of retirement broke out. According to the divorce filings that were obtained by TMZ, they separated due to an "irretrievably broken" marriage. Both the star quarterback and the model released statements on their social media accounts. Bündchen mentioned that the two have just "grown apart," and they are both focused on co-parenting their shared children.
And it seems that Brady has the same intentions, as he opened up about the divorce on his "Let's Go" podcast. "The good news is it's a very amicable situation," he said. He talked about what he's focused on amid all of the public drama: his family and children, and football. "That's what professionals do," he added.
Bündchen also made co-parenting easier for the two as she reportedly moved into a house very near her ex-husband's home in Miami. "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's," a source told Page Six. "Both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other." But even with co-parenting, it seems that the two are trying to live their separate and single lives to the fullest.
Tom Brady swapped a family picture for a solo picture
On November 14, it was reported that Gisele Bündchen had lunch with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, per Page Six. Two of the model's children with ex-husband Tom Brady joined the meal. As the paparazzi photos were released, dating rumors immediately started swirling, especially since Bündchen is a newly-single woman after her divorce.
Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also hinting that he's beginning to move on from his ex-wife. According to Daily Mail, Brady changed his Twitter header to a solo photo from a game. It was previously a picture of him, Bündchen, and their three children watching the sunset on the beach. The media outlet mentioned that the Twitter change may not be connected to his divorce, though, as the star football player also changed his profile picture that was linked to Bitcoin, and his bio still says "Family and Football."
It was also reported that the dating rumors surrounding Bündchen are false. "None of it's true," an insider told Fox News. "This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors." The source added that the trip to Costa Rica was more for the children, mentioning that the homeschooling teacher was cropped out of the photos to make it look more like a "romantic outing" between the personal trainer and the model.