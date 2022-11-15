Tom Brady Seemingly Reacts To Gisele Bündchen's Rumored Romance With Bold Social Media Change

After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen called it quits after a fight about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's decision to come out of retirement broke out. According to the divorce filings that were obtained by TMZ, they separated due to an "irretrievably broken" marriage. Both the star quarterback and the model released statements on their social media accounts. Bündchen mentioned that the two have just "grown apart," and they are both focused on co-parenting their shared children.

And it seems that Brady has the same intentions, as he opened up about the divorce on his "Let's Go" podcast. "The good news is it's a very amicable situation," he said. He talked about what he's focused on amid all of the public drama: his family and children, and football. "That's what professionals do," he added.

Bündchen also made co-parenting easier for the two as she reportedly moved into a house very near her ex-husband's home in Miami. "You could literally swim from Gisele's place to Tom's," a source told Page Six. "Both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other." But even with co-parenting, it seems that the two are trying to live their separate and single lives to the fullest.