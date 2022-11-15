Migos Member Offset Finally Opens Up About Takeoff's Death

Takeoff, who was the youngest member of the rap group Migos, died tragically on November 1, 2022, according to TMZ. The rapper was shot and killed after attending a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Migos' label, Quality Control, issued a statement announcing his death via Instagram, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff." The statement continued, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta was altered to become a church for the late rapper's funeral on November 11, per CNN. The memorial included performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams. The mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and the founders of Quality Control Music shared some words of wisdom and paid tribute to Takeoff at the memorial. His eulogy was given by Pastor Jesse Curney III from the family's New Mercies Christian Church, according to People.

Many stars, including DJ Khaled and James Corden, have paid tribute to Takeoff online following his death. And now, Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, Offset, is finally opening up about his death as well.