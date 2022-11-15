Migos Member Offset Finally Opens Up About Takeoff's Death
Takeoff, who was the youngest member of the rap group Migos, died tragically on November 1, 2022, according to TMZ. The rapper was shot and killed after attending a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Migos' label, Quality Control, issued a statement announcing his death via Instagram, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff." The statement continued, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."
The State Farm Arena in Atlanta was altered to become a church for the late rapper's funeral on November 11, per CNN. The memorial included performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams. The mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and the founders of Quality Control Music shared some words of wisdom and paid tribute to Takeoff at the memorial. His eulogy was given by Pastor Jesse Curney III from the family's New Mercies Christian Church, according to People.
Many stars, including DJ Khaled and James Corden, have paid tribute to Takeoff online following his death. And now, Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, Offset, is finally opening up about his death as well.
Offset breaks his silence on Takeoff's death
Offset has been incredibly quiet on social media following his cousin Takeoff's death. Right after Takeoff's death, Offset subtly paid tribute to his cousin by changing his profile photo on Instagram to a picture of the late rapper smiling, but he didn't share a statement until recently. Two weeks after Takeoff's death, Offset broke his silence on the tragedy and provided insight about how he's feeling via Instagram. "The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset wrote. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare." He added, "You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."
Offset attended Takeoff's funeral with his wife, Cardi B, by his side, according to Complex. Drake, Quavo, and Offset all gave emotional speeches at Takeoff's funeral, according to TMZ. Offset's heartbreaking speech was later leaked online, per Radar, which enraged fans because the venue had a strict no-cellphone policy. Fans and Takeoff's loved ones have continued to mourn his death over the past few weeks.