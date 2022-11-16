Nick Cannon Joins In On The Jokes About His Growing Family

Notoriously, Nick Cannon has 11 children with the 12th on the way. According to Today, the television host has two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three with Brittany Bell, one with LaNisha Cole, three with Abby De La Rosa, and one with Bre Tiesi. He's also had one child with Alyssa Scott, but the baby died passed do to a brain tumor. Scott recently revealed that she's expecting another baby with the rapper.

In June, Cannon opened up about parenting. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he said in a Men's Health interview. He added that even if he's away from his little ones, he'll use FaceTime to be in their lives as much as possible. "I'm just walking in my purpose and trying to be the best father and best provider I could possibly be," he added.

In August, after it was reported that the comedian was expecting his 10th child, a source told Entertainment Tonight that "The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part." The insider added that they all have an amicable relationship with the former "America's Got Talent" host. With all of the baby announcements, more and more people have been joking about it, and Cannon himself has joined in on the fun.