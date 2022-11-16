Max Handelman Was Pursuing Someone Else When He Met Elizabeth Banks

While Elizabeth Banks has always been open about how she met Max Handelman, she revealed a new tidbit on the November 16, 2022, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. The two were at a frat party at the University of Pennsylvania when they first laid eyes on each other. However, there weren't immediate sparks — at least for Handelman. "The main thing I remember is that he was not that interested in me. He would say otherwise, but he was pursuing me a little bit. I was pursuing him for sure, and he was also pursuing this really cute girl named Kate," Banks revealed.

Banks also shared that she had tried to give Handelman her phone number but he told her, "I don't have a phone," which she admitted was the truth. However, her snappy retort was, "If you don't want my number dude, you can just say so. Don't pretend you have, like, no ability to ever figure out how to call me. There are phones in this world. You can find a phone if you care." They laughed about it but according to Banks, Handelman didn't call her.

Handelman must have found some way to reach Banks as they are happily married and share their sons, Felix and Magnus, per People. Back in 2012, Banks told Women's Health, "I have an amazing marriage and it will be long lasting." So far, it looks as if she and Handelman are living up to her prediction despite their shaky start.