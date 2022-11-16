Teresa Giudice's Daughters Apparently Make A Stance Against Joe And Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice's feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga has been going on for years and seems to have caused an irreparable rift. The brother and sister first showed viewers how deep the crack in their relationship was during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 3 premiere. During Joe and Melissa's son's christening party, a conversation between Giudice and Joe caused a massive brawl (via Reality Tea). Over the years, Giudice and the Gorgas tried to find peace but, inevitably, past hurt feelings would come up and they would go at it yet again.
Now, fans might have just witnessed their biggest fight to date. Although, as of this writing, "RHONJ" Season 13 hasn't aired yet, there has been talk of a huge altercation that took place during the finale taping. According to "All About the Real Housewives," Melissa accused Giudice of spreading a rumor on camera that she was cheating on Joe. A source told the publication that Giudice's now-husband Luis Ruelas was angry that Melissa pointed fingers at her sister-in-law. Joe became so heated that he charged at Ruelas and had to be restrained.
Following the explosive finale, Melissa and Joe skipped out on Giudice and Ruelas' wedding, per Page Six. Although Giudice said she was "fine" with them not attending, it appears that their feud has spilled over to her daughters.
Gia and Milania Giudice have unfollowed Joe and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice's battle with Joe and Melissa Gorga has seemingly caused a lot of heartbreak for her daughters. During "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12, Joe and Gia Giudice got into a heated argument (via Bravo). Following the fight, Milania Giudice refused to go to pizza night at Joe and Melissa's house and wasn't as quick to forgive her uncle as Gia.
Now, amid all the drama between their uncle and mom, it seems as if Gia and Milania have cut ties with the Gorgas. Per the Instagram account Bravo Housewives,"Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice are not happy with their aunt & uncle as they recently unfollowed Melissa & Joe Gorga on social media. This comes just weeks after Teresa revealed that she 'wishes them well' but is 'done for good.'"
On the October 26, 2022, episode of Teresa's podcast with Melissa Pfeister, "Namaste B$tches," the co-hosts discussed the diss Joe made about Teresa's marriage to Luis Ruelas. During BravCon 2022, Joe declared that his stand-up comedy career will last longer than Teresa and Ruelas' marriage (via Bravo). "That's not my brother, I don't know who he is," Teresa said on the podcast. "This is the last time I'm talking about this because there's gonna be a lot of things addressed, obviously at the reunion, and then after that, I'm done." It seems as if Gia and Milania are "done" with Joe as well.