Teresa Giudice's Daughters Apparently Make A Stance Against Joe And Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice's feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga has been going on for years and seems to have caused an irreparable rift. The brother and sister first showed viewers how deep the crack in their relationship was during "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 3 premiere. During Joe and Melissa's son's christening party, a conversation between Giudice and Joe caused a massive brawl (via Reality Tea). Over the years, Giudice and the Gorgas tried to find peace but, inevitably, past hurt feelings would come up and they would go at it yet again.

Now, fans might have just witnessed their biggest fight to date. Although, as of this writing, "RHONJ" Season 13 hasn't aired yet, there has been talk of a huge altercation that took place during the finale taping. According to "All About the Real Housewives," Melissa accused Giudice of spreading a rumor on camera that she was cheating on Joe. A source told the publication that Giudice's now-husband Luis Ruelas was angry that Melissa pointed fingers at her sister-in-law. Joe became so heated that he charged at Ruelas and had to be restrained.

Following the explosive finale, Melissa and Joe skipped out on Giudice and Ruelas' wedding, per Page Six. Although Giudice said she was "fine" with them not attending, it appears that their feud has spilled over to her daughters.