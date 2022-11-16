The Tragic Death Of Survivor: Nicaragua Star Dan Lembo

"Survivor: Nicaragua" star Dan Lembo died on September 3 at the age of 75. A cause of death was not revealed but according to his obituary, he died in his Manhattan home. Lembo joined the Season 21 cast of "Survivor" in 2010 at 63 years old, per People. The Brooklyn native competed as best as he could and although he struggled on the show, he quickly became a fan favorite for his perseverance and vibrant personality. "I didn't play 'Survivor' for money," he told the outlet. "I'm the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, 'I could do that.' So I wanted to be part of this crazy game — and I did pretty well, I'd say. I made it really far."

Lembo made it all the way to the final five after getting axed on Day 37. Although he didn't win, the television star has always spoken highly about his experience on the show. "It worked out great," he said during an interview with Reality Wanted. "Everything about the show is great, I mean the way they run it — it's just amazing."

As Lembo's close family and friends continue to mourn his loss, "Survivor" fans have already started to share their condolences.