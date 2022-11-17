Kate Hudson Details Leonardo DiCaprio's Big Birthday Celebration

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. However, the Academy Award-winner definitely takes the old adage "work hard, play hard" to heart. Since the '90s, the "Titanic" star has gained quite the reputation for being a party king. DiCaprio and his infamous "posse" of celebrity friends, including Tobey McGuire, have inspired endless headlines for their bar-hopping, club going ways. Of course, DiCaprio is also known for celebrating his birthday in style by throwing wild parties.

For example, DiCaprio spent his 40th birthday partying with the likes of Russell Simmons, Tyrese, Robin Thicke, and Adam Levine. However, the A-listers were definitely outnumbered as models reportedly made up about 80% of the guest list, per a TMZ source. DiCaprio's 48th birthday party, which took place in November 2020, will definitely go down in history as one of the most buzziest celeb parties ever. DiCaprio hosted the bash at his mansion in Beverly Hills and summoned the who's who of Hollywood when creating the guest list.

Among the impressive list of attendees were Lebron James, Nicki Hilton, Jamie Foxx, Rami Malek, and Mick Jagger — and honestly, that's just scratching the surface (via Page Six). And while it'd be easy to wallow in the envy of not making the guest list, we at least know a little about what went down thanks to Kate Hudson.