Fans Determine Who Really Gave Jennifer Lopez The Best Engagement Ring - Exclusive Survey

Jennifer Lopez has been proposed to an impressive six times by five different men, per Town and Country Magazine. Her first was from Ojani Noa, and the couple wed and divorced within a year. Lopez had another brief marriage with Cris Judd, who gave her an emerald-cut diamond ring. Lopez and Judd married in 2001 and in 2002, the "Hustlers" star filed for divorce, per InStyle.

In 2002, Lopez and Ben Affleck became the "Bennifer" sensation that fans remember to this day. In November of that year, Lopez sported a 6-carat pink diamond ring, per Us Weekly. Although they were supposed to get married in September 2003, they never made it down the aisle and announced their split the following January. In 2004, Lopez reunited with her ex Marc Anthony, and he gave her an 8.5-carat Harry Winston diamond ring, per Diamond Hedge. The couple wed in 2004 and they welcomed their twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David in 2008, per Insider. After seven years of marriage, Lopez and Anthony announced their split.

Lopez entered another high-profile relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to her in 2019 with a massive emerald-cut diamond ring. Two years later, they broke up and Lopez ultimately reunited with Affleck. This time, he proposed to her with a rare green diamond ring reported to cost up to $10 million, per Hello. Given Lopez's impressive engagement ring collection, Nicki Swift was curious to find out which one fans liked best.