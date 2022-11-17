Fans Determine Who Really Gave Jennifer Lopez The Best Engagement Ring - Exclusive Survey
Jennifer Lopez has been proposed to an impressive six times by five different men, per Town and Country Magazine. Her first was from Ojani Noa, and the couple wed and divorced within a year. Lopez had another brief marriage with Cris Judd, who gave her an emerald-cut diamond ring. Lopez and Judd married in 2001 and in 2002, the "Hustlers" star filed for divorce, per InStyle.
In 2002, Lopez and Ben Affleck became the "Bennifer" sensation that fans remember to this day. In November of that year, Lopez sported a 6-carat pink diamond ring, per Us Weekly. Although they were supposed to get married in September 2003, they never made it down the aisle and announced their split the following January. In 2004, Lopez reunited with her ex Marc Anthony, and he gave her an 8.5-carat Harry Winston diamond ring, per Diamond Hedge. The couple wed in 2004 and they welcomed their twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David in 2008, per Insider. After seven years of marriage, Lopez and Anthony announced their split.
Lopez entered another high-profile relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who proposed to her in 2019 with a massive emerald-cut diamond ring. Two years later, they broke up and Lopez ultimately reunited with Affleck. This time, he proposed to her with a rare green diamond ring reported to cost up to $10 million, per Hello. Given Lopez's impressive engagement ring collection, Nicki Swift was curious to find out which one fans liked best.
Fans pick Ben Affleck's engagement ring as their favorite
The sixth time's the charm for Jennifer Lopez! In an exclusive Nicki Swift survey, 587 people voted and 44% thought Ben Affleck gave Lopez the best engagement ring. The first one given to her by Affleck was stunning enough, but the second ring is jaw-dropping. As reported by Page Six, the 8.5-carat green diamond is extremely rare. "This fancy shade occurs in less than 0.1% of natural diamonds. Green diamonds are much rarer than white diamonds," expert Apeksha Kothari told the publication.
Marc Anthony's ring received 22.49 % of votes, while Alex Rodriguez's ring, which was estimated to be up to 20 carats, received a close 20.44% of votes. 8.86% thought Criss Judd's ring was the best. Only 3.41 percent voted for Lopez's first engagement ring, which was a $20,000 pear-shaped diamond.
The burning question on everyone's mind is, did Lopez keep all her engagement rings? According to TMZ, a source revealed that Lopez didn't return Rodriguez's bauble immediately after they split. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer also reportedly kept Affleck's first ring given to her (via Stylecaster). Given Affleck's impeccable taste, who could blame her?