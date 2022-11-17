Jimmy Fallon Enlists Elon Musk's Help To End Viral Death Hoax

Twitter has experienced a lot of notable changes since Elon Musk's takeover. Recently, many celebrities have stopped using the platform, as they are unsupportive of Musk's direction and decisions thus far. According to People, supermodel Gigi Hadid and producer Shonda Rhimes are among the stars who have called it quits. On Instagram (via People), Hadid called out Musk, writing, "I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of." Before deactivating her account, Rhimes tweeted, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

One celebrity who remains on the platform is Jimmy Fallon. But recently, his existence came into question when a morbid hashtag about him started circulating. When Fallon asked Musk to put a stop to the chaos, the new Twitter CEO didn't exactly take the hoax too seriously.