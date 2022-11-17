John Stamos Stands By Lori Loughlin Following Her Fraud Scandal

Just like Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on "Full House," John Stamos and Lori Loughlin continue to support one another. In November 2022, Stamos came to Loughlin's defense regarding her part in the college admissions scandal. Per NBC News, Loughlin found herself in hot water in 2019 after news broke that the actor and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid Rick Singer to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were found guilty and were charged and sentenced to months in prison (via NBC News).

Opinions swirled about the college cheating scandal as it became headline news. And seeing as Loughlin has ties to the fan favorite show "Full House," many wanted to know how her former castmates felt about the situation. In 2019, the late Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the show, shared his opinion with the Today show. Saget said, "I will say that I love her, and I will say that no comment. It's a personal thing, it's a personal thing." Meanwhile, Loughlin's on-screen husband, Stamos, had a tough time accepting the situation. Stamos briefly spoke about how he felt about Loughlin's involvment in the scandal with GQ in 2019. He told the outlet, "Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still."

Years have passed since the scandal made headlines, and it seems Stamos has accepted the situation and is standing by his former castmate.