John Stamos Stands By Lori Loughlin Following Her Fraud Scandal
Just like Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky on "Full House," John Stamos and Lori Loughlin continue to support one another. In November 2022, Stamos came to Loughlin's defense regarding her part in the college admissions scandal. Per NBC News, Loughlin found herself in hot water in 2019 after news broke that the actor and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid Rick Singer to help get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were found guilty and were charged and sentenced to months in prison (via NBC News).
Opinions swirled about the college cheating scandal as it became headline news. And seeing as Loughlin has ties to the fan favorite show "Full House," many wanted to know how her former castmates felt about the situation. In 2019, the late Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the show, shared his opinion with the Today show. Saget said, "I will say that I love her, and I will say that no comment. It's a personal thing, it's a personal thing." Meanwhile, Loughlin's on-screen husband, Stamos, had a tough time accepting the situation. Stamos briefly spoke about how he felt about Loughlin's involvment in the scandal with GQ in 2019. He told the outlet, "Honestly I can't figure it out. It doesn't make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can't process it still."
Years have passed since the scandal made headlines, and it seems Stamos has accepted the situation and is standing by his former castmate.
John Stamos says Lori Loughlin wasn't the mastermind behind the scandal
John Stamos is opening up about his feelings regarding Lori Loughlin's part in the college admissions scandal. Stamos is standing by his former on-screen wife, per US Weekly. In November 2022, Stamos sat down with Dax Shepard on Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" and talked about how great of a person Loughlin is. The "Full House" actor said, "We talked last night about you. It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her, then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person."
Many had an opinion about the entire scandal — especially after Loughlin was charged. According to NBC News, Loughlin was ordered to serve two months in jail, pay a fine, and complete community service. While some thought this was too light of a sentence, Stamos believed it was more than enough. He said, "She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids, and she went to f***ing jail."
Stamos didn't stop there, having recently spoken with Loughlin, he was able to share new details. The actor said, "I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn't the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn't know what was going on." While some may disagree, Stamos is making it known that he is standing by Loughlin through thick and thin.