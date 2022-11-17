Ivana Trump's Former NYC Townhouse Is Turning Heads On Twitter
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, was found dead in her New York City home in July 2022. According to sources, the blunt force injuries that caused her death were consistent with a fall down the stairs, per NBC. Ivana was 73 at the time.
Even before she met Donald, Ivana led a fascinating life. The socialite was born in Zlin, a small city in what is now the Czech Republic, per Newsweek. She later married an Austrian professional skier and moved to New York in 1972. A few years later, in 1979, she married Donald Trump. Together, Donald and Ivana had three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. Per Ivana's own admission, she raised the kids, not Donald. "I got total custody of the kids when I divorced Donald," she told the New York Post. "That was non-negotiable. But even if Donald and I had stayed together, I would have raised the kids." Perhaps as a thank you for her commitment, Ivana received a very generous divorce settlement. Ivana took roughly $2.5 million of that settlement and bought a stately townhouse on the Upper East Side, per Curbed.
In the wake of her death, her three children put the home on the market for a whopping $26.5 million. It's not just the price that's turning heads; the bizarre design and lavish decor have Twitter talking.
Ivana Trump had a unique style
Ivana Trump's house is like nothing else on the market right now. The $26.5 million townhouse boasts five beds and five and a half baths spread over six floors, per the New York Post. The home's interior was designed exactly to Ivana's taste –- without much thought for resale.
The outlet noted that the socialite never installed a full kitchen on the property. But what it lacks in practicality, it makes up for in grandeur. In true Ivana Trump style, much of the house is covered in animal print and gold. Still, that's not exactly to everyone's taste. "This room belongs in a period drama," wrote one user, referring to Ivana's green living room. Users appeared to take the greatest offense to the library, which is decorated in floor-to-ceiling cheetah print. "Literally what interior designer said yes let's do the chairs AND the floor like just that to me is a NO BRAINER dannnggg," said one disgusted tweet. Another compared the library to something built by an over-eager child. "It looks like it was designed by a 12-year-old playing the sims," they wrote.
While it may not be for everyone, it was definitely for Ivana. "My mom absolutely loved that house," Eric Trump told the New York Post. He added that they were willing to negotiate the furniture into the purchase –- the proceeds will be split between Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka.