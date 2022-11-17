Ivana Trump's Former NYC Townhouse Is Turning Heads On Twitter

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, was found dead in her New York City home in July 2022. According to sources, the blunt force injuries that caused her death were consistent with a fall down the stairs, per NBC. Ivana was 73 at the time.

Even before she met Donald, Ivana led a fascinating life. The socialite was born in Zlin, a small city in what is now the Czech Republic, per Newsweek. She later married an Austrian professional skier and moved to New York in 1972. A few years later, in 1979, she married Donald Trump. Together, Donald and Ivana had three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. Per Ivana's own admission, she raised the kids, not Donald. "I got total custody of the kids when I divorced Donald," she told the New York Post. "That was non-negotiable. But even if Donald and I had stayed together, I would have raised the kids." Perhaps as a thank you for her commitment, Ivana received a very generous divorce settlement. Ivana took roughly $2.5 million of that settlement and bought a stately townhouse on the Upper East Side, per Curbed.

In the wake of her death, her three children put the home on the market for a whopping $26.5 million. It's not just the price that's turning heads; the bizarre design and lavish decor have Twitter talking.