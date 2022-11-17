Tia Mowry Pinpoints What Led Her To Divorce Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has revealed exactly what that led to her separation from her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. The actor sat down with "Today" show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for an interview on November 16 and was asked how she knew that going their separate ways was the best course of action for the couple. "I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness," Mowry said. She also explained that, as she grieved after the deaths of loved ones and attended therapy sessions, Mowry had "an aha moment" that likewise contributed to the breakup.

"When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there's this awakening," Mowry said. "And it's not easy. It's a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it." Although they are no longer a couple, Mowry said that she still considers her previous union with Hardrict "a success." "I look at it as a curriculum," Mowry said. "You're learning, you're growing, you're evolving, you're creating, and I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children." Mowry later posted this clip on her Instagram Story and shared the wise words, "Your peace, joy and happiness will always guide you to your best self."