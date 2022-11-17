Rob Gronkowski's Flirty Moment With Jane Fonda In 80 For Brady Is A Must-See
In February, Tom Brady announced that he would be producing his first film, "80 for Brady." The film, which is based on a true story, sees a group of senior women travel to Super Bowl LI to watch Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to producing the movie under his company 199 Productions, Brady is also set to star in the film — alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. And while Brady has since unretired, returning to his post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, production on the movie continued.
However, Brady has seemingly remained an integral part of the production. In June, the Super Bowl champion posted a photo from his time on-set, teasing an on-screen reunion with his former teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. "BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though," Brady wrote on Instagram.
Brady did not share any details about the former Patriots players' time on-set. But we now know it was eventful, as a trailer for the film has just been released, and it shows a flirty moment between Gronkowski and Fonda.
Jane Fonda swoons over Rob Gronkoswki
Rob Gronkowski has made no secret of his relationship with longtime beau Camille Kostek. The pair often share photos of their time together on social media, which includes matching costumes and creating promotional content for Tom Brady's underwear collection. However, Gronkoswki's happy relationship did not stop him from having some on-screen fun with one of Hollywood's most acclaimed leading ladies.
In the trailer for the upcoming film, "80 for Brady," Gronkowski, 33, has a steamy interaction with actor Jane Fonda, 84. In the clip, Fonda's character — along with her gal pals played by Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field — appears to make her way into the locker room of the New England Patriots, where she encounters the hunky athlete. "Gronk, you're so big," Fonda's character says, to which Gronkowski happily replies, "Thank you."
"80 for Brady" is scheduled for release in theaters on February 3.