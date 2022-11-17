Rob Gronkowski's Flirty Moment With Jane Fonda In 80 For Brady Is A Must-See

In February, Tom Brady announced that he would be producing his first film, "80 for Brady." The film, which is based on a true story, sees a group of senior women travel to Super Bowl LI to watch Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to producing the movie under his company 199 Productions, Brady is also set to star in the film — alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. And while Brady has since unretired, returning to his post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, production on the movie continued.

However, Brady has seemingly remained an integral part of the production. In June, the Super Bowl champion posted a photo from his time on-set, teasing an on-screen reunion with his former teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. "BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though," Brady wrote on Instagram.

Brady did not share any details about the former Patriots players' time on-set. But we now know it was eventful, as a trailer for the film has just been released, and it shows a flirty moment between Gronkowski and Fonda.