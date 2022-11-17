RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Spars Online With Meredith Marks Over Affair Rumors

It's hard to believe that "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has only been on the air since 2020, mainly because it feels like there's been enough drama to fill a decade worth of shows — and it's safe to say that the drama is FAR from over. During season one of the series, fans saw Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow's close friendship play out, but by the end of season two, things turned sour when fans heard Barlow accuse Marks on camera of sleeping with "half of New York," before slamming her marriage (via Page Six).

Shortly after, Marks addressed some of the controversy with Andy Cohen on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," saying, "When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me that somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that's why she felt that that tirade was justified." Marks noted that she didn't quite "understand" Barlow's apology, adding that it seemed "quite vapid to [her]." The jewelry designer also spoke about the drama in the show's third season, and then the tables turned.

In a conversation between Whitney Rose and Marks, Rose revealed that she heard a rumor that Barlow fooled around with other men to land business deals. As fans have seen on the show, Barlow has vehemently denied the allegations, and she also addressed it in a November 2, 2022 tweet. "I have never done a sexual favor for anything," she wrote. "I deserve presents for breathing."