Lala Kent Isn't Keeping Mum On Randall Emmett's Latest Legal Issues
Lala Kent is firing back at her ex Randall Emmett after his discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit was dismissed. Martin G'Blae, the producer's former assistant, made serious allegations earlier this month of inappropriate work orders, racial discrimination, physical violence, and repeated use of the N-word. He also detailed how that all played a role in his unlawful termination, according to the Los Angeles Times. G'Blae claimed that outside of his normal duties, he was in charge of doing Emmett's dirty work and allegedly filed "an insurance claim for a missing Rolls Royce" that was never stolen.
The former production assistant worked for Emmett's company Furla Oasis in 2020 and added that his boss forced him to pay "prostitutes and drug dealers," and alleged that he was overworked and underpaid, per The Wrap. In another incident, G'Blae recounted the traumatizing moment the "The Irishman" producer brought drugs to a work-related trip in Puerto Rico. "Emmett had forgotten the code to the safe, so they had the hotel receptionist and a security guard open it," the lawsuit obtained by Page Six read. "Inside, they found what appeared to be a brick of cocaine."
Emmett, however, denied the allegations, and his attorney Suann MacIsaac insisted G'Blae was out to extort her client. "During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate," MacIsaac told US Weekly. Before the lawsuit could proceed, G'Blae filed to dismiss it and Kent apparently isn't happy about the change.
Lala Kent says Randall Emmett will 'crash and burn'
Lala Kent is making it clear how she feels about her ex Randall Emmett's lawsuit getting thrown out. "It was not 'dismissed,'" it was settled. There is a huge difference," she wrote in her Instagram story. "What I've learned in this town is everyone has a price. It does not mean the victim is not credible — rather, they were overpowered, threatened, paid, then silenced," Kent continued. The Bravo star was adamant that her ex-fiancé would eventually "crash and burn" one day and when that does happen, he'd have to take accountability for his actions and behavior. "You will have to look in the mirror and know no one did this to you, but you."
Kent and Emmett first met in 2015 before they took their relationship to the next level and started dating in 2017, per People. However, after only three years, the pair called off their engagement in October 2021 after the "Vanderpump Rules" star accused the film producer of not being faithful. "This has been going on for quite some time," Kent said during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." The television star also believes it didn't just happen one time. "And it's not just one person — it's many." The "Midnight in the Switchgrass" producer and Kent also share a daughter, Ocean, together.