Lala Kent Isn't Keeping Mum On Randall Emmett's Latest Legal Issues

Lala Kent is firing back at her ex Randall Emmett after his discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit was dismissed. Martin G'Blae, the producer's former assistant, made serious allegations earlier this month of inappropriate work orders, racial discrimination, physical violence, and repeated use of the N-word. He also detailed how that all played a role in his unlawful termination, according to the Los Angeles Times. G'Blae claimed that outside of his normal duties, he was in charge of doing Emmett's dirty work and allegedly filed "an insurance claim for a missing Rolls Royce" that was never stolen.

The former production assistant worked for Emmett's company Furla Oasis in 2020 and added that his boss forced him to pay "prostitutes and drug dealers," and alleged that he was overworked and underpaid, per The Wrap. In another incident, G'Blae recounted the traumatizing moment the "The Irishman" producer brought drugs to a work-related trip in Puerto Rico. "Emmett had forgotten the code to the safe, so they had the hotel receptionist and a security guard open it," the lawsuit obtained by Page Six read. "Inside, they found what appeared to be a brick of cocaine."

Emmett, however, denied the allegations, and his attorney Suann MacIsaac insisted G'Blae was out to extort her client. "During the last year he has tried to get thousands of dollars from Mr. Emmett for supposed unpaid expenses that he cannot substantiate," MacIsaac told US Weekly. Before the lawsuit could proceed, G'Blae filed to dismiss it and Kent apparently isn't happy about the change.