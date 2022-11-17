Brittney Griner's Whereabouts Reportedly Determined Weeks After Russian Prison Transfer

Britney Griner's imprisonment in Russia has worsened since her initial arrest. The WNBA star was originally taken into custody in February, after Russian authorities discovered marijuana vape cartridges in her belongings. After a series of detainment extensions, and an even longer judicial trial, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, per ESPN. Following the verdict, President Biden issued a lengthy statement, slamming Russia for "wrongfully detaining" the athlete.

"American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said (via ESPN). "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

Griner's legal team has since filed an appeal. However, the appeal was denied on October 25 and the Phoenix Mercury star has remained imprisoned ever since. Now, additional details about Griner's whereabouts have emerged, weeks after her family received some concerning news.