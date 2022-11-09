Brittney Griner's Updated Living Conditions In Russian Prison Spark Concern

On February 17, it was reported that Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner was being held in Russia, per People. Griner was taken into custody after customs allegedly uncovered vape cartridges containing hash oil, which is illegal in Russia, in her carry-on bag during a search at the Sheremetyevo International Airport. At that time, the Russian Federal Customs Service released a statement on her arrest.

A month later, it was stated that Griner would have to be in detainment for at least two more months as the investigation continued. "The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of U.S. citizen Griner until May 19," the Khimki City Court of the Moscow region said in a statement obtained by Newsweek.

The Mercury player's detainment was extended by one month in May, per Associated Press. It was suspected that the extension meant they were close to a trial. And in June, it was reported to ABC News that the pre-trial detention was extended again through July 2. While Griner was in detainment, supporters spoke out on social media to spread awareness and to gather support to bring the WNBA star back to the United States.