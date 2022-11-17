Todd And Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence On Upcoming Prison Sentencing

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are addressing for the first time how they are handling the news of their upcoming prison sentencing. For years, the Chrisleys used illegal methods to get money from the government and avoid paying their taxes. According to Insider, the couple allegedly forged financial documents inflating their wealth in order to receive over $30 million in bank loans to spend on luxury items. Instead of paying back the immense loans, Todd declared bankruptcy in 2012 and abandoned over $20 million of debt. In short: It was some very, very illegal stuff.

On June 8, 2022 — after a three-week trial in front of a grand jury — Todd and Julie were both found guilty on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax fraud, per E! News. The reality couple was originally set to be sentenced on October 8, but their court date was rescheduled for November 21, per People. On November 16, court documents (via CBS News) revealed the prosecution recommended to the judge that Todd should be sentenced to at least 17-22 years in prison while Julie gets 10-12 years.

With this news, Todd and Julie are opening up about how this case has affected their lives and family.