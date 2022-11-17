Maren Morris Joins In On Roast Of Candace Cameron Bure After Problematic Marriage Comments

Candace Cameron Bure's divisive Christmas movie comments in the Wall Street Journal clearly didn't go over how she'd hoped. Her thoughts about "traditional marriage" have garnered scathing commentary from the internet at large, including fellow celebrities Hilarie Burton and JoJo Siwa. Now, country music star Maren Morris has gotten in on the fun.

The whole dustup began up-dusting when Bure told WSJ that she stopped making Hallmark Christmas movies and moved to Great American Family (GAF) because of its more faith-based programming — Christian faith, to be precise. Although Hallmark now includes LGBTQ+ content in its programming, GAF, thus far at least, does not. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure said.

"Bigot," responded Burton in a tweet. Siwa wrote on Instagram, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people." George Takei tweeted, "Say what you really mean, Candace." Even celebrity blogger Perez Hilton got serious for a moment, posting a video to TikTok saying, "You may have heard by now that Candace Cameron Bure, who spreads messages of love and positivity and good old family values, is a bigot!"