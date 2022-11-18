Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are In Hot Water Over Their Charity Foundation
It seems Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen just can't catch a break. Of course, the one-time Hollywood Golden couple have been all over the headlines after months of rumors their marriage was on the rocks, with the twosome officially confirming they were going their separate ways in October.
Both confirmed their divorce via similar Instagram Story posts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star writing in his post (via People), "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." He added that they would continue to co-parent their children together. As for Bündchen, she shared in her social media post, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."
But, for once, the now former couple aren't actually being gossiped about for their marriage and subsequent split. Instead, the two are now coming under fire over their charity donations — or lack thereof.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's charity donations are being called out
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Luz Foundation has come under scrutiny amid the ex's divorce, as New York Post claimed the charity has donated funds reportedly worth $640,402 from 2007 until 2019, which is reportedly only around .00008% of Brady and Bündchen's net worths. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the football superstar is worth $250 million, while the model has a net worth of $400 million. The foundation has no doubt still done some good though, including donating $900 to the World Wildlife Fund and a further $1,000 to the Challenged Athletes Foundation.
The revelation got some mixed responses from the public, with plenty sharing their thoughts on social media. "It's their wealth. So I feel like it's their choice," one person responded, while another tweeted, "That .1 more than 90% of the world if we are being real."
According to Brazil Foundation, Bündchen expanded the Luz Foundation in 2020 to create the Luz Alliance Fund, which is a little more focused on nature. The fund is raising money to help and sustain natural resources in Brazil, Bündchen's home country. She took to Instagram to discuss the venture in October 2021, telling fans, "I created the Luz Alliance Fund to help the most vulnerable families in Brazil during the pandemic and I am thrilled that together we raised over R$ 7,7 M funds that directly supported more than 143,000 people to date."