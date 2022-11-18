Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are In Hot Water Over Their Charity Foundation

It seems Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen just can't catch a break. Of course, the one-time Hollywood Golden couple have been all over the headlines after months of rumors their marriage was on the rocks, with the twosome officially confirming they were going their separate ways in October.

Both confirmed their divorce via similar Instagram Story posts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star writing in his post (via People), "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." He added that they would continue to co-parent their children together. As for Bündchen, she shared in her social media post, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

But, for once, the now former couple aren't actually being gossiped about for their marriage and subsequent split. Instead, the two are now coming under fire over their charity donations — or lack thereof.