How Adele Really Feels Ahead Of Resuming Her Postponed Las Vegas Residency

Adele's first-ever Las Vegas residency, "Weekends With Adele," at Caesars Palace is finally coming to fruition. However, getting the show on the road hasn't been easy. In January 2022, less than 24 hours before the original date that was supposed to be opening night, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker took to Instagram to explain that her show wasn't ready and let fans know that all residency dates would be rescheduled. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you," Adele informed her followers before admitting she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed."

Those who purchased tickets were left waiting for several months and questioned whether the shows would happen at all. However, during a February 2022 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," the singer said that the shows would "100 percent" be taking place in 2022. Luckily, Adele kept her promise and announced on Instagram in July 2022 that the rescheduled shows would begin in November and would run until March 2023. "I'm more excited than ever!" she wrote at the time.

Now that opening night has arrived, Adele is letting fans know how she really feels.