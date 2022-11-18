Heidi Montag Announces Arrival Of Her Second Son With Spencer Pratt
Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have decided to expand their family. After finding love in the 2000s while filming "The Hills," the pair eloped in 2008 while enjoying a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per Us Weekly. The following year, they decided to exchange vows again. This time, for millions of fans to watch during Season 5 of "The Hills."
In September 2017, Montag and Pratt took their relationship to the next level, welcoming a baby boy named Gunner. In an Instagram post shared on Mother's Day in May 2021, Montag attached a snapshot of her holding her first child and expressed how it felt to be a first-time mom. "I knew my life would change but I had no idea how much I would too. It's been the biggest blessing and challenge," she wrote. In June 2021, Montag revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she and Pratt were expecting again. "My heart is overflowing with joy! I'm excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!" she wrote on Instagram. Months prior, Montag told People that she had been "trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half," admitting the couple had fertility struggles.
Leading up to giving birth, Montag documented her pregnancy journey for her one million followers. In mid-November 2022, she showed off her bump at 38 weeks before finally giving birth to her second child.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt named their son Ryker
After previously noting on Instagram that her second pregnancy lasted longer than her first, it has been announced that Heidi Montag has given birth to another son. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17," a representative told Entertainment Tonight. "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes. Mom and baby are happy and healthy." That same day, Montag shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself holding her newborn (pictured above) and revealed that he weighed 7.9 lbs. On Snapchat (via Page Six), the couple informed fans that they have chosen the name Ryker for their child.
Montag and Pratt's journey to welcoming another child hasn't been the easiest. In March 2022, Montag told People that she had explored a number of diets to help her get pregnant again. A year prior, she uploaded a YouTube video that documented her experience of undergoing a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure in hopes that it would make it easier to conceive again.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Pratt opened up about how challenging it was the second time around. "Heidi has been crying a lot. It's like every month, 'Here we go.' I was like, 'If it happens, it happens.' But Heidi didn't want to do it that way," he said. "It was so long at this point I don't know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging."