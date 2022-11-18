Heidi Montag Announces Arrival Of Her Second Son With Spencer Pratt

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have decided to expand their family. After finding love in the 2000s while filming "The Hills," the pair eloped in 2008 while enjoying a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per Us Weekly. The following year, they decided to exchange vows again. This time, for millions of fans to watch during Season 5 of "The Hills."

In September 2017, Montag and Pratt took their relationship to the next level, welcoming a baby boy named Gunner. In an Instagram post shared on Mother's Day in May 2021, Montag attached a snapshot of her holding her first child and expressed how it felt to be a first-time mom. "I knew my life would change but I had no idea how much I would too. It's been the biggest blessing and challenge," she wrote. In June 2021, Montag revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she and Pratt were expecting again. "My heart is overflowing with joy! I'm excited to share that I am pregnant! I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!" she wrote on Instagram. Months prior, Montag told People that she had been "trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half," admitting the couple had fertility struggles.

Leading up to giving birth, Montag documented her pregnancy journey for her one million followers. In mid-November 2022, she showed off her bump at 38 weeks before finally giving birth to her second child.