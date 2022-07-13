Heidi Montag Shares An Exciting Update About Her Pregnancy

Big news: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have revealed the sex of "Speidi" baby number two! Pratt and Montag first announced their second pregnancy back in June, and the couple couldn't be more excited to expand their family.

"I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!" Montag rejoiced on her Instagram when she shared the news. "Once I saw the word 'pregnant' I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn't believe I was pregnant again!"

After the reality TV royalty had their first son, Gunner, back in 2017, Montag and Pratt sadly experienced fertility issues. But with a whole lot of willpower — including Montag actually eating raw bison heart to help with her fertility— the couple was finally blessed with a second pregnancy. "Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother!" Montag continued on her Instagram. So, will baby number two be a boy or a girl?!