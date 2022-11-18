Cristiano Ronaldo's Future With Manchester United Doesn't Look Bright

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most followed person on Instagram, but lately he's been trending on Twitter. The Portuguese footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has received four European Golden Shoes awards — a record for the continent. Now, however, the only thing he's receiving is backlash.

Ronaldo sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan and was quick to speak out against his Premier League club, Manchester United. In The Sun's recap of the conversation, Ronaldo was quoted as saying that he felt "betrayed" by the team. He also spoke out against the club's current manager, saying, "I don't have respect for [Erik Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me."

The interview continued with Ronaldo dissing everyone from former teammate Wayne Rooney to the losing environment of the club. Following the release of the interview, Morgan told the BBC that Ronaldo was "happy" with the conversation ... but Manchester United is anything but.