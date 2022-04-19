Fans Rally Around Cristiano Ronaldo After His Tragic Loss

On April 19, Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably absent from the Manchester United v. Liverpool F.C. match just one day after announcing his son's death. Under different circumstances, soccer fans would usually be upset to hear that their star player had decided to not play. But both Manchester United and Liverpool fans — who are famous rivals — joined forces to show their support for Ronaldo.

During the seventh minute of the game, both Manchester and Liverpool fans broke out into applause for a full 60 seconds. They planned the applause for the seventh minute in honor of Ronaldo's jersey number, No. 7, per the Daily Mail. The arena also sang the tear-jerking song "You'll Never Walk Alone," which has become an unofficial anthem for Liverpool. The song's stirring lyrics, "Walk on / Walk on / With hope in your heart / And you'll never walk alone," were heard echoing throughout the giant arena. According to the Daily Mail, the players of both Manchester and Liverpool also donned black armbands during the game for Ronaldo's loss.

In times like these, it is impossible to imagine what Ronaldo could possibly be going through. Thankfully, he has the support of millions of people who are standing by him and who are understanding that he needs to take time off in order to someday come back stronger than ever.