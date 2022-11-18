Ellen DeGeneres' Former Employee Defends Her Treatment Of Talk Show Staff

Ellen DeGeneres's reputation has never been the same ever since she was accused of mistreating her employees and creating a "toxic" work environment. But now, years later, at least one person who formerly worked for the talk show host has come to her defense. Kalen Allen, who was an important part of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," went on Brandi Glanville's podcast to set the record straight about his own experiences. Glanville is no stranger to controversy herself, so she's probably the safest space Allen would be able to find.

Back in 2020, BuzzFeed News reported on some truly upsetting stories from former "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" staffers. Some said they were fired for taking medical leave or missing work to attend family funerals, for instance. Employees also claimed, according to BuzzFeed, that they were not allowed to talk to DeGeneres directly if they happened to see her. A few former employees also said they'd experienced racism while working for the show. DeGeneres later apologized to staff and the production company made staffing changes, per BBC, but the show did eventually come to an end.

Unlike the employees who spoke to BuzzFeed, though, Allen has fond memories of working on the show.