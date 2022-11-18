Zoë Kravitz Explains Her Major Change Of Heart About Her Tattoos

Many things make Zoë Kravitz stand out. One is her frame. Standing at 5-foot-2, per Insider, Kravitz effortlessly combines impeccable genes from her mother Lisa Bonet and father Lenny Kravitz to make for a timeless beauty. But while the "Batman" actor has one of those looks that command a second and maybe even third glance, she insists her beauty has nothing to do with what we can see. "To me, beauty is an attitude, you know?" she once told Byrdie. "When I see someone who is comfortable in their own skin and knows who they are, I think that's gorgeous."

However hardly can there be a mention of Kravitz's looks without spotlighting one of the many things that make her even cooler — her tattoos. To the "High Fidelity" star, getting inked is not for mere aesthetics — it is an expression of self. "I think the fact that they're permanent is such a wonderfully intense thing," Kravitz said during a 2018 interview with InStyle. "It's a deep way to adorn yourself, and I think they're beautiful aesthetically. Even if you get a bad tattoo, it's like ... that's where you were at that time." These days though, Kravitz is feeling a little different — but all for a good reason.