Martha Stewart Name-Drops Her Famous Instagram Crush

Martha Stewart usually keeps mum about who she dates, but occasionally offers fans a hint about her romantic life. The TV chef wound up on a date with a celebrity in the past when she accepted a dinner invitation from Larry King, although Stewart was unclear about his intentions at first. "I thought we were just talking about journalism ... and then he sort of got amorous," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2021. "Larry King was not my type, romantically," Stewart added. While it did not work out with the talk show host, the "Martha Gets Down & Dirty" star revealed she did have a boyfriend at the time of the interview. "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you," Stewart responded to Andy Cohen when asked about her mysterious beau (via People).

During another interview, Stewart was asked about hypothetically going on a date with Pete Davidson. Stewart mentioned the comedian's expansive dating resume. "I think that's good and he's sort of cute," she said on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October.

A couple years earlier, Stewart set Instagram on fire when she posted a sultry selfie taken in her pool. In February, she posted snaps alongside Drake to Instagram. Although the Drizzy pics had people buzzing, it was not until later that Stewart revealed who her celebrity crush actually was.