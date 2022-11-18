Martha Stewart Name-Drops Her Famous Instagram Crush
Martha Stewart usually keeps mum about who she dates, but occasionally offers fans a hint about her romantic life. The TV chef wound up on a date with a celebrity in the past when she accepted a dinner invitation from Larry King, although Stewart was unclear about his intentions at first. "I thought we were just talking about journalism ... and then he sort of got amorous," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2021. "Larry King was not my type, romantically," Stewart added. While it did not work out with the talk show host, the "Martha Gets Down & Dirty" star revealed she did have a boyfriend at the time of the interview. "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you," Stewart responded to Andy Cohen when asked about her mysterious beau (via People).
During another interview, Stewart was asked about hypothetically going on a date with Pete Davidson. Stewart mentioned the comedian's expansive dating resume. "I think that's good and he's sort of cute," she said on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" in October.
A couple years earlier, Stewart set Instagram on fire when she posted a sultry selfie taken in her pool. In February, she posted snaps alongside Drake to Instagram. Although the Drizzy pics had people buzzing, it was not until later that Stewart revealed who her celebrity crush actually was.
Martha Stewart is crushing on this veteran actor
Martha Stewart's Instagram activity was a topic of conversation during an interview where she spilled the beans on having a major crush on a certain Hollywood A-lister. "I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He's called Brad Pitt," Stewart said while appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on November 18. The television personality said she was smitten by the "Fight Club" star's face and physique. "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute!" Afterwards, Stewart was asked by Jimmy Fallon if she followed Pitt's official Instagram or fan pages. "But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by," she added.
That was not the first time Stewart fessed up to having her eyes on a well-known actor. In 2014, the former "The Apprentice" host came clean about her celebrity crush. "But lately I think it's Christian Bale," Stewart said while appearing on "Today" (via Closer Weekly). "I just watched 'American Psycho,' where he looks really good," she added.
Around that time, Bale had gained significant weight for his role in "American Hustle." Stewart joked that the actor could have stopped by her place for some home cooked meals. Although, she admitted that food was not at the forefront of her mind. "I don't think eating is exactly what I want to do with Christian Bale," Stewart added.