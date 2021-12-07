Martha Stewart Reveals Whether Or Not She's Dating Right Now

Martha Stewart is an open book when it comes to all things food, but when it comes to her dating life, she has always been fairly quiet. She was married to lawyer Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990, and the two shared a child, Alexis, who was born in 1965. The first man she dated after the divorce was actor Anthony Hopkins, but she broke off the relationship after he reminded her too much of "The Silence of the Lambs," in which he starred as serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Stewart also had an on-and-off relationship with billionaire Charles Simonyi for 15 years, and they even stayed together through her legal woes. Since then, however, Stewart has not had a notable relationship that she has disclosed to the public, although she once admitted that she dabbles in casual dating. But her experience so far has been less than ideal. Stewart once shared that she went on a date at Le Bernardin, only for the guy to run out and leave her with the bill. "We had cocktails and a little caviar or something," she told Town & Country. "Then he just got up and said he had to run, and he ran out and didn't pay! And I thought that was extremely rude."

But now, it looks like there's someone that puts a smile on Stewart's face. In her recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the television personality revealed something big about her love life.