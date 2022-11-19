Marla Maples' Dress At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Is A Head-Turner

When it comes to high-profile families with infamous reputations, the Trumps easily top the list. While the family has remained in the spotlight primarily due to Donald Trump's shocking statements and questionable politics, the public eye has also shifted its attention to the younger Trump generation. In recent years, Tiffany Trump, Donald's youngest daughter, has received heaps of attention for her relationship with Michael Boulos of the wealthy Lebanese Boulos family.

At the beginning of 2021, the University of Pennsylvania graduate announced her engagement a day before her father left his position as the President of the United States, according to The New York Times. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael," Tiffany wrote on Instagram. In the months following their high-profile announcement, the couple focused all their energy on planning a lavish wedding.

In July 2021, a source told People that Tiffany and Boulos wanted an "international spectacle." "Tiffany likes the idea of a glamorous and glitzy affair and, surprisingly, so does Michael," they told the publication. Of course, the pair had no issue with money due to their extremely wealthy backgrounds –– especially Boulos and his family's business in Nigeria. After more than a year of planning, the two finally tied the knot on November 12, surrounded by their family and friends. However, one of the most talked about guests of the evening was Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples.