How Jesse Palmer Really Feels About His Past On The Bachelor

Since his time as the lead of "The Bachelor" Season 5, Jesse Palmer went on to have an incredibly successful career. After playing in the NFL for five seasons, the reality TV star carved out a space for himself in the broadcast sphere, hosting shows like "Daily Mail TV" and "Good Morning America." However, in 2021 he returned to his "Bachelor" roots by signing on as the show's new host following Chris Harrison's messy departure, per TMZ. "I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In a recent interview on Food Network's "Obsessed" podcast, Palmer reflected on his history with the franchise and revealed that hosting has been easier than being its lead. "You don't have to deal with any of the drama anymore. What I did back in 2004 was way more difficult than being on this side of the camera now as the host, for sure," he explained. The former New York Giants quarterback added that he was also "naive" during his time as the show's leading man. "I didn't fully understand or comprehend what I was getting myself into, that's for sure." Toward the end of his interview, Palmer attributed the show's continued success to its love story premise, stating: "The show centers around fantasy, I think in a lot of ways... I think people love that."