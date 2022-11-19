Jeff Goldblum Gets Real About Parenting Young Children In His 70s

Raising a child can be extremely difficult, but can you imagine raising little ones at age 70? Well, for Jeff Goldblum, it's a walk in the park. The "Jurassic Park" star has been linked to several women throughout his career and was even married twice before meeting the love of his life Emilie Livingston in 2011. And, just the like saying, "the third time's the charm" — Goldblum finally found his soulmate. During an interview with Wired, the actor recounted the moment he first laid eyes on the Canadian dancer, who also happens to be 30 years his junior.

"We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym," he told the outlet. "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation." The couple tied the knot in 2014 and received some exciting news just hours before they said "I do." "The day before our wedding, Emilie found out she was pregnant and told me," he said during a 2016 interview with Parade. "We'd only tried a month before." Months later she gave birth to their first son, Charlie Ocean, in 2015 and welcomed their second baby boy, River Joe, two years later in 2017.

Now that Goldblum has officially joined the list of celebrities who started having kids later in life, he's finally opening up about experiencing fatherhood at his age.