Jeff Goldblum Gets Real About Parenting Young Children In His 70s
Raising a child can be extremely difficult, but can you imagine raising little ones at age 70? Well, for Jeff Goldblum, it's a walk in the park. The "Jurassic Park" star has been linked to several women throughout his career and was even married twice before meeting the love of his life Emilie Livingston in 2011. And, just the like saying, "the third time's the charm" — Goldblum finally found his soulmate. During an interview with Wired, the actor recounted the moment he first laid eyes on the Canadian dancer, who also happens to be 30 years his junior.
"We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym," he told the outlet. "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation." The couple tied the knot in 2014 and received some exciting news just hours before they said "I do." "The day before our wedding, Emilie found out she was pregnant and told me," he said during a 2016 interview with Parade. "We'd only tried a month before." Months later she gave birth to their first son, Charlie Ocean, in 2015 and welcomed their second baby boy, River Joe, two years later in 2017.
Now that Goldblum has officially joined the list of celebrities who started having kids later in life, he's finally opening up about experiencing fatherhood at his age.
Jeff Goldblum says being a father at 70 is 'amazing'
During an appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Jeff Goldblum gave some insight into what it's like raising two young boys at 70 years old. "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced" the "Thor: Ragnarok" star revealed. Although Goldblum described it as pure bliss, he also kept it real, explaining that it can get hard sometimes. "It's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile," he continued. "As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing."
In addition, Goldblum gushed about his wife Emilie Livingston and how honored he is to witness how great she is as a mother. "Seeing (my wife) in this new role is unbelievable," he told the ladies. "She's heroic beyond imagination." As much as the actor loves his role of being a father, ironically he never envisioned having children until he met the retired Olympic gymnast. "I had never been particularly passionate [about fatherhood] or envisioned it for myself — I don't have any nieces or nephews, had never seen a birth before," he said during an interview with Radio Times (via the Daily Mail). "I always thought it was a good thing that I didn't have any drama with kids and breaking up."
However, after much consideration and consulting with his wife and therapist, they pulled the plug and decided to go all in.