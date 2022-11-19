Craig Conover Spills When He Plans To Propose To Paige DeSorbo

The Bravo-verse churns out relationships and marriages from their reality shows left and right. For example, "Summer House" viewers have watched Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's relationship go through its ups and downs on the show until the pair married in 2021. And it looks like there may be another Bravo-lebrity marriage on the horizon.

"Southern Charm" star Craig Conover and fashionista Paige DeSorbo first became entwined when they both appeared on Season 4 of "Summer House" in 2019, where they developed initial crushes on each other, per People. The two would continue to be just friends until they reconnected during the break after they filmed Season 1 of "Winter House" together. DeSorbo and Conover announced their official relationship in October 2021, and the reality stars have been long-distance dating ever since.

With Conover staying in South Carolina and the fashion contributor in New York City, he admitted to Page Six that the distance is challenging, but they are in it for the long haul. The lawyer is now saying a proposal could come sooner than we think!