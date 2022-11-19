Inside Naomi Biden's Lavish White House Wedding To Peter Neal
President Joe Biden has made it no secret that family means everything to him. Even though he is the Commander-in-Chief and the most powerful man in the western world, his seven grandchildren mean the world to him. He told the "SmartLess" podcast in 2022 (via People), "They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them. Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren." Spending time with his grandchildren is so important to him that the president accompanied his granddaughter Natalie Biden when she voted for the first time. The pair even celebrated the milestone moment with black and white milkshakes, as one grandfather and granddaughter would do, right?
Well, the president was given another reason to celebrate when another one of his granddaughters, Naomi Biden, tied the knot to her beau Peter Neal in a White House wedding that the country hasn't seen in a very long time. As many people probably already know, Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle and someone who has certainly gotten a lot of attention in the media, thanks to her family's presidential ties.
Naomi Biden's nuptials marks the 19th White House wedding
The Bidens are certainly in a celebratory mood as President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden tied the knot with Peter Neal in a lavish White House ceremony that saw over 250 guests come together to celebrate the couple (via Brides). The president and first lady Jill Biden shared a photo with the bride and groom on their social media channels, with Joe especially grinning from ear to ear. There was also plenty of dessert and dancing, per The New York Times. The first couple said in a joint statement, "It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself."
The wedding was coordinated by celebrity wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli. Taking to Instagram (via Brides), Rafanelli wrote, "I am honored to have had the opportunity to bring Peter and Naomi's vision for their wedding day to life." He added, "We have worked closely with the couple and their families to create a beautiful and elegant celebration reflecting their story while highlighting the rich history of the White House."
Now, this isn't the first time that the White House has seen a wedding. According to The White House Historical Association, 18 other weddings have taken place at the president's house in the past. The first one came in 1812 and the last one in 2013, when President Barack Obama's official White House Photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the picture-perfect Rose Garden.