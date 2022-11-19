Inside Naomi Biden's Lavish White House Wedding To Peter Neal

The Bidens are certainly in a celebratory mood as President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden tied the knot with Peter Neal in a lavish White House ceremony that saw over 250 guests come together to celebrate the couple (via Brides). The president and first lady Jill Biden shared a photo with the bride and groom on their social media channels, with Joe especially grinning from ear to ear. There was also plenty of dessert and dancing, per The New York Times. The first couple said in a joint statement, "It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself."

The wedding was coordinated by celebrity wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli. Taking to Instagram (via Brides), Rafanelli wrote, "I am honored to have had the opportunity to bring Peter and Naomi's vision for their wedding day to life." He added, "We have worked closely with the couple and their families to create a beautiful and elegant celebration reflecting their story while highlighting the rich history of the White House."

Now, this isn't the first time that the White House has seen a wedding. According to The White House Historical Association, 18 other weddings have taken place at the president's house in the past. The first one came in 1812 and the last one in 2013, when President Barack Obama's official White House Photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the picture-perfect Rose Garden.