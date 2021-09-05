Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Shares Some Big News

When Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in January 2021, his proud family watched as he took the oath of office in Washington D.C. The Pennsylvania native was joined by his wife and first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, their children Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, and their granddaughters, Finnegan Biden, Maisy Biden, Natalie Biden, and the politician's eldest grandchild, Naomi Biden, per USA Today. Since the 27-year-old has grown up, Naomi has expressed an early interest in international affairs, as she's accompanied her grandfather on international trips to New Zealand, Turkey, and China in the past.

Naomi, who is the daughter of Hunter and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle, seemingly shares an unbreakable bond with her grandfather. Sharing countless photos of the two on social media, it's clear Joe and Naomi share quite the grandfather-granddaughter relationship. To celebrate Joe's election victory in November 2020, she uploaded a pic of their family with a simple American Flag emoji as the caption. Naomi also posted a snapshot of the Biden family on a tarmac in front of Joe, writing, "Anyone who wants to get to @joebiden, will have to get past us first."

In addition to sharing sweet family pictures, Naomi's Instagram is filled with photos from her travels, her dog Charlie, and some photography. Naomi also often posts pics with her partner, Peter Neal. Recently, the president's granddaughter announced some exciting news on her social media. Keep scrolling for the entire scoop.