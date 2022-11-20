Donald Trump's Return To Twitter Elicits Major Burn From Mary Trump
Former president Donald Trump is back on Twitter. An avid Twitter user prior to his being banned in 2021, Trump chose the social media platform to air his views and opinions including the false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen." These claims are false, via the Washington Post. But Trump and his supporter's insistence helped spur the violent riot on January 6 at the US Capitol that resulted in the death of five people, per The New York Times.
Trump was permanently banned from Twitter as a result, with the social media platform accusing him of inciting the insurrection in a statement. "Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly," the company added. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence."
But Twitter is now under new leadership: Elon Musk. Trump's account on Twitter has been reinstated following a poll by Musk. With 51.8% voting in his favor, Trump is officially back to being a tweep — but many people are not pleased, particularly one member of his famous family.
Mary Trump still has it in for her uncle
After news of Donald Trump's return to Twitter broke, his niece Mary Trump took to social media, proving that she still is not a big fan of her uncle. "And yet still a f******* loser," Mary tweeted. Though no names were mentioned, there is a high possibility the tweet was directed at the Donald.
In case you missed it, the two Trumps have been feuding for several years, with Mary suing Donald in 2020. In the lawsuit, Mary claimed that, per CNN, she had been defrauded out of millions of dollars from a settlement over a prior family inheritance lawsuit. She also claimed to have been deceived to agree to the terms of the agreement. That same year, Mary, a psychologist by profession, also released an explosive tell-all about the Trump dynasty, titled "Too Much And Never Enough," revealing the Trump family dysfunction that has festered through multiple generations.
As for whether we can expect Trump back on the bird app, the former president insists he will not be making a comeback. "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump revealed in a statement to Fox News. The former casino mogul was referring to Truth Social, where he has kept in touch with his fans since his Twitter ban. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH."