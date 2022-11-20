Donald Trump's Return To Twitter Elicits Major Burn From Mary Trump

Former president Donald Trump is back on Twitter. An avid Twitter user prior to his being banned in 2021, Trump chose the social media platform to air his views and opinions including the false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen." These claims are false, via the Washington Post. But Trump and his supporter's insistence helped spur the violent riot on January 6 at the US Capitol that resulted in the death of five people, per The New York Times.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter as a result, with the social media platform accusing him of inciting the insurrection in a statement. "Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly," the company added. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence."

But Twitter is now under new leadership: Elon Musk. Trump's account on Twitter has been reinstated following a poll by Musk. With 51.8% voting in his favor, Trump is officially back to being a tweep — but many people are not pleased, particularly one member of his famous family.