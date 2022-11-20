The Tragic Death Of Jason David Frank
On November 19, 2022, Jason David Frank died at the age of 49. Insiders told TMZ that he died by suicide. The actor and mixed martial artist was best known for his role as Tommy Oliver, the original Green and White Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."
As far as his personal life, Jason was married twice. He tied the knot with Shawna Frank in 1994, but the pair divorced in 2001. In August 2022, TMZ reported that his second wife, Tammie Frank, filed for divorce, claiming that he cheated on her. The couple had been together for 19 years before separating on July 1. Jason is survived by his four children, one of whom he shared with Tammie.
Jason's rep, Justine Hunt, shared a statement to TMZ, saying, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed." Now, fans and friends are reflecting on Jason's life, which clearly had a positive impact on many.
Jason David Frank's impact remembered by fans and friends
There's been an outpouring of love for Jason David Frank, as his friends and co-stars took to social media to remember the icon. Frank's trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, commented on the devastating news on Facebook. Along with a photo of him posing with Frank, he wrote, "I'm still in shock. I'm feeling terrible he called left me a message and I took to long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him." Walter Emanuel Jones, who played Zack, the original Black Ranger, also took to Facebook to express his grief, writing, "Can't believe it.... RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family."
Frank was an inspiration to his fans, too, who shared their reactions to his tragic death on Twitter. One user spoke highly of Frank, calling him his favorite Power Ranger. He tweeted, "I got to meet him when I was working for the Cards. Saddened to hear the news of his passing. Thanks for being such a big part of the childhood for so many 90s kids."
Jason David Frank kept the Power Ranger hype alive
So, what was Jason David Frank up to in recent years? In March 2022, he appeared on WPRI 12 News to talk about his Power Ranger Protection program, which centered on providing support to smaller comic book stores. He explained that he would do book signings at various mom-and-pop businesses. He shared, "I've done probably about 120 shops over the last couple of years and donated over $3,000 to $5,000 of merchandise so they can leave behind and sign." At the time, Frank was busy touring and made appearances at malls, where he interacted with eager fans of all ages. He also promoted his sci-fi action movie, "Legend of the White Dragon" on the news show.
There's no doubt that Frank was proud to be a power ranger. Unsurprisingly, he attended Planet Comicon 2022, where he reflected on his 1993 role. In a casual interview, he revealed, "Being the Green Ranger, I was a teenager, and I just focused on my job. I love martial arts, I love kids, I love teaching. It was just a perfect thing." However, at the 2022 "Legend of the White Dragon" panel at Power Morphicon (via Rangers of Wrestling), Frank announced that he was retiring as a power ranger and wouldn't take part in the 30th-anniversary reunion. "It's time for me to grow up, it's time for me to get off a kid's network channel," he said.
Jason David Frank wasn't just known as a Power Ranger
In addition to his on-screen success as an original power ranger, Jason David Frank was a devoted and accomplished martial artist who received attention internationally. In 2010, he made his MMA debut at the Legacy Fighting Championship in Texas, per SuckerPunch Entertainment. According to his bio on the Rising Sun Karate website, he ended up winning the match.
Prior to his death, Frank had an Eighth Degree Black Belt and taught for more than four decades. He got an early start in martial arts, beginning karate training at just 4 years old. His passion as an educator developed, as he ended up creating his own method of martial arts, which combined various forms. Throughout the 1990s, Frank established numerous schools, including Rising Sun Karate Corp. He won many prestigious awards in his lifetime, including the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classics Master Appreciation Award and the Black Belt Hall of Fame Award. Needless to say, his achievements as a martial artist and trainer were incredibly impressive. As an actor, martial artist, teacher, and all-around icon, Frank has surely left behind a legacy that fans will continue to commemorate.