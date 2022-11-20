The Tragic Death Of Jason David Frank

On November 19, 2022, Jason David Frank died at the age of 49. Insiders told TMZ that he died by suicide. The actor and mixed martial artist was best known for his role as Tommy Oliver, the original Green and White Ranger from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

As far as his personal life, Jason was married twice. He tied the knot with Shawna Frank in 1994, but the pair divorced in 2001. In August 2022, TMZ reported that his second wife, Tammie Frank, filed for divorce, claiming that he cheated on her. The couple had been together for 19 years before separating on July 1. Jason is survived by his four children, one of whom he shared with Tammie.

Jason's rep, Justine Hunt, shared a statement to TMZ, saying, "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed." Now, fans and friends are reflecting on Jason's life, which clearly had a positive impact on many.