Jason David Frank's MMA Background Is Beyond Impressive

Jason David Frank, the actor who rose to prominence as one of the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," has died at 49 years old. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Frank's rep said in a statement to TMZ. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed." Per the outlet, Frank's death was the result of a suicide, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Frank is most known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the "Power Rangers" series, which ran from 1993 to 1995. He went on to make cameos in various franchise installments, appearing most recently in 2018's "Power Rangers Ninja Steel." And while Frank spent many years fighting crime as a fictional superhero, his professional MMA skills are just as impressive as his on-screen stunts.