Twitter Has Some Thoughts About Machine Gun Kelly's Extreme 2022 AMAs Outfit

The American Music Awards are known for being star-studded, and punk-rapper Machine Gun Kelly took that direction literally. The "Emo Girl" singer was nominated for two coveted prizes this year, in the Alternative Rock Artist and Rock Album categories. While he's known for his controversies and high-profile relationship with Megan Fox, this time MGK was turning heads for a whole different reason.

MGK arrived on the red carpet solo, allowing his fashion to shine without any distraction from Fox's typical glamor. Even if she had been at his side, his outfit would've likely stolen the show.

He showed up with a bleach-blond mullet and a dark purple suit. Perhaps in an homage to the rock-and-roll genre, (or the sharp point of an American Music Award), he also opted to have the suit covered entirely in spikes. People shared photos of the get-up, and these aren't your average studs. The spikes are several inches long and quickly became the inspiration for hilarious fan reactions.