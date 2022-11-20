Why Viewers Are Up In Arms After Machine Gun Kelly's 2022 AMAs Win
Machine Gun Kelly has been hard at work launching a career in rock after establishing a foothold as a rapper. It's apparently a touchy subject for the artist, who lashed out at music critics for claiming he left rap to pursue rock. MGK had a blunt statement for everyone: he's talented enough to do both and hasn't left anything behind. He released his 2020 rock album "Tickets to My Downfall" followed by his 2022 album, "mainstream sellout."
The artist spoke with Kevan Kenney on "Audacy Check In" and said, "If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I'm going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product. I made 'Tickets' and 'mainstream sellout' because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound." MGK is determined, no matter what he does, even if that includes smashing his guitar on stage and a champagne flute on his face in one night. The musician certainly has an unexpected, even shady, side.
MGK was recognized for his rock contributions at the 2022 American Music Awards, and fans aren't totally here for it.
Twitter doesn't think MGK deserved favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly was nominated twice for the 2022 AMAs, one nod for favorite rock artist and the other for favorite rock album, per Billboard. For favorite rock artist, MGK was nominated alongside Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Lumineers. When MGK won this category, some fans on Twitter weren't buying it. "[N]o way machine gun kelly won favorite rock artist like..." one person tweeted.
This was just the beginning of the backlash over MGK's win. "MACHINE GUN KELLY ??? OVER MÅNESKIN ?? LETS BE SERIOUS," another person complained. People seemed frazzled in general, if writing in all-caps is a clue for overly-heated emotion. Another person jumped on Twitter to say, "WHAT. HOW IS HE THE BEST ROCK ARTIST??? HIS MUSIC IS NOT ROCK.... GET OUT OF HERE NOW." Someone else referred to MGK's fellow nominees: "Wasn't deserved considering the other rock artists in that category," they tweeted.
Yikes! MGK certainly knows how to stir the pot, even when he wins. He seems pretty sensitive to backlash, so critics better watch out. He might poke them with his spiky purple suit. "This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in. Speaking of uncomfortable, there have been some people in the rock community who've called me a tourist, but they're wrong. I'm a rocketman," he said onstage. After finishing his speech, the rocker threw the mic on the ground and unleashed some expletives for good measure.