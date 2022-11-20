Why Viewers Are Up In Arms After Machine Gun Kelly's 2022 AMAs Win

Machine Gun Kelly has been hard at work launching a career in rock after establishing a foothold as a rapper. It's apparently a touchy subject for the artist, who lashed out at music critics for claiming he left rap to pursue rock. MGK had a blunt statement for everyone: he's talented enough to do both and hasn't left anything behind. He released his 2020 rock album "Tickets to My Downfall" followed by his 2022 album, "mainstream sellout."

The artist spoke with Kevan Kenney on "Audacy Check In" and said, "If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I'm going to one, drive myself crazy and two, not make a good product. I made 'Tickets' and 'mainstream sellout' because I wanted to make them. I need to now also make people miss that sound." MGK is determined, no matter what he does, even if that includes smashing his guitar on stage and a champagne flute on his face in one night. The musician certainly has an unexpected, even shady, side.

MGK was recognized for his rock contributions at the 2022 American Music Awards, and fans aren't totally here for it.