How Huge Music Stars Disappointed Fans At The 2022 AMAs

At the 2022 American Music Awards, there was no concern about artists making excessively long of acceptance speeches. Early into the ceremony, fans began noticing that some of their favorite faces didn't bother to show up, leading some to wonder why they even turned on the show.

Even some of the show's top-nominated artists, which included Bad Bunny and Beyoncé, according to Deadline, failed to make an appearance. There are many factors which could explain the low A-list attendance. Many award shows have fallen out of favor even with those they wish to honor. As Billboard recapped, artists like The Weeknd and Drake have called out the Grammys for corruption or bias. Although similar statements have not surfaced about the AMAs, that pair of rappers also skipped this latest celebration.

While some stars like Harry Styles get a pass for being on tour, fans still struggled to make sense of the ceremony's sudden unpopularity ... and they were sure to make their feelings known.