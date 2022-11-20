Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Appearance Has Fans Speculating About Her Next Album

Taylor Swift just bagged some major awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, but fans are fixated on what they believe is a teaser hinting at the singer's next album.

While her record-breaking album, "Midnights," (per CNBC) has just been released, Swifties can't help but speculate over the "Anti-Hero" singer's next move, especially since she's known for dropping hints during award ceremonies. Swift won one of the biggest awards of the night; "Favorite Pop Album" for "Red (Taylor's Version)." She told the audience, "I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me, but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you. I can't thank you enough for caring about this album that I'm so proud of."

Over the past few years, Swift has been diligently re-recording and re-releasing her past albums. This is because she had been barred from purchasing the rights to her master recordings following her departure from her previous label, Big Machine Records, per Variety. Scooter Braun reportedly sold the rights to her first six albums for over $300 million to a private equity firm. This prompted the singer to start the process of re-recording her old work, which she found to be "exciting and creatively fulfilling." As she should!

Two out of six albums — "Fearless" and "Red" — have been re-released so far, and now Swifties think they know which Taylor's Version is coming out next.