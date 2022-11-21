Kelly Rowland Supported Chris Brown Long Before The 2022 AMAs

While many were surprised that Kelly Rowland came to Chris Brown's defense at the 2022 AMAs, this isn't the first time she has defended the controversial rapper.

In 2019, Rowland came to Brown's defense after the rapper faced scrutiny for a lyric on his album "Indigo." On his track "Need a Stack," Brown raps that he only likes "black b***hes with nice hair," which some fans perceived as colorism. According to OK!, the claims were later amplified when musical artist Tokyo Vanity accused Brown of barring dark-skinned women from approaching his private section at nightclubs. At the time, Rowland expressed support for Brown, tweeting, "We love you Chris!!!" She later walked back her support and clarified that she was unaware of the issue as she was overseas. "I was actually in Australia. I did not realize," she explained to OK! at the time.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans continue to express their disappointment for Rowland. "Why was Kelly Rowland going so hard for Chris Brown on that stage? And as a darkskin black woman," one fan questioned, while another said, "Kelly Rowland defending Chris Brown, an abuser and discriminatory a**hat against dark-skinned black women. Embarrassing for her."