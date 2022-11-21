Bethenny Frankel Bares All About Her Plastic Surgery History
Bethenny Frankel is MENTIONING IT ALL!
Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel let it all hang out during a brand new Instagram reel wherein she revealed to fans and followers that she was contemplating plastic surgery. "In today's world of filters and Facetune and people being outright dishonest about how they look... it's so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I'm in this beauty space," Frankel penned in the caption of the revelatory Instagram post on November 20. And while the former television personality was adamant that she didn't owe it to the public to disclose the details regarding her sex life or bank account, she did "feel a responsibility" to fess up to any cosmetic work she has done in the past or will do in the future. "It would just be fraudulent for me to go do something and act like it was natural," she explained.
So what has Frankel had done in the past? The answer just might surprise you...
Bethenny Frankel has injected botox and filler and had a breast lift
Botox and fillers and breast lifts, oh my!
In a brand new Instagram reel aptly titled "The Plastic Surgery Tour PART 1", businesswoman turned philanthropist Bethenny Frankel confessed that she dabbles in botox (typically once or twice per year), injected filler one time, and had a breast lift fifteen years ago. According to Frankel, however, the botox in her jaw caused the rest of her face to fall. "So that happened," Frankel lamented. "That's not all that I will do, though," Frankel carefully warned her viewers. "I like the way I look. I'm okay. I don't even think I really need it," she declared. "The only reason I would contemplate this is cause I will eventually do this, I believe, and I don't wanna do it later when everything is really hanging. I would like to look like myself. I don't want to look like anyone else," she said. "I would just like a little help along the way."
While Frankel acknowledged that many might judge her for her decision, she was actually met with a flurry of support in the comment section. "If it makes you feel good then do it!" former "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Cary Deuber penned before offering up her own plastic surgeon hubby's services. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "You do you, girl!" along with a clapping hands emoji. Hey, maybe honesty really is the best policy — even when it comes to plastic surgery!