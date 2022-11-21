Bethenny Frankel Bares All About Her Plastic Surgery History

Botox and fillers and breast lifts, oh my!

In a brand new Instagram reel aptly titled "The Plastic Surgery Tour PART 1", businesswoman turned philanthropist Bethenny Frankel confessed that she dabbles in botox (typically once or twice per year), injected filler one time, and had a breast lift fifteen years ago. According to Frankel, however, the botox in her jaw caused the rest of her face to fall. "So that happened," Frankel lamented. "That's not all that I will do, though," Frankel carefully warned her viewers. "I like the way I look. I'm okay. I don't even think I really need it," she declared. "The only reason I would contemplate this is cause I will eventually do this, I believe, and I don't wanna do it later when everything is really hanging. I would like to look like myself. I don't want to look like anyone else," she said. "I would just like a little help along the way."

While Frankel acknowledged that many might judge her for her decision, she was actually met with a flurry of support in the comment section. "If it makes you feel good then do it!" former "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Cary Deuber penned before offering up her own plastic surgeon hubby's services. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "You do you, girl!" along with a clapping hands emoji. Hey, maybe honesty really is the best policy — even when it comes to plastic surgery!