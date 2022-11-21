Pink's Tribute To Olivia Newton-John Absolutely Stole The Show At The 2022 AMAs

Pink is no stranger to making an impact at award shows. Throughout her decades-long career, the "Just Give Me A Reason" hitmaker has won big at many prestigious ceremonies. At the Grammys, she has won three golden trophies and even made a splash during her 2010 performance of "Glitter In The Air," where she sang live while soaking wet and spinning upside down. And, at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Pink was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her back catalog of iconic videos.

For this year's American Music Awards Pink made an appearance and posed on the red carpet with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson. "They don't even know where they are right now," Pink jokingly told People during an interview. She opened the ceremony by performing her latest single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," from her forthcoming studio album, "TRUSTFALL," which hits shelves on February 7. On Instagram, the music icon noted that it's been five years since she last attended the award show.

After half a decade away from the AMAs, Pink made sure her comeback was memorable. In addition to performing her own hit, she paid tribute to Australian legend Olivia Newton-John in the most beautiful way.