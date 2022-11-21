Eva Mendes Seemingly Confirms Ryan Gosling Marriage Speculation

There are a lot of famous couples in Hollywood who aren't afraid to share every intimate detail about their lives, and then there are others who are notoriously private. In the case of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, the two are one of the few Tinseltown pairs who do a great job at flying under the radar and keeping nearly all aspects of their romance under wraps, aside from a very rare mention in interviews and on social media.

According to People, the pair began dating in 2011, shortly after Gosling's romance with his "The Notebook" co-star Rachel McAdams ended. Unsurprisingly, they met on the set of "The Place Beyond the Pines," where they played an on-screen couple and things progressed from there, though we only know bits and pieces of it all. Per Popsugar, the pair welcomed their first child, Esmeralda, in 2014 and two years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Amada, per CBS News.

Per Elle, Mendes mentioned Gosling in the comments section of a since-deleted Instagram post in 2020 where she called herself a "tired" mother, and fans attacked her for not giving Gosling a nod for being a good dad. Mendes explained that she wants to "connect" with women on her page and reiterated the importance of keeping things under wraps. "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private," she told fans.

But, she may have just shared more than she hoped.